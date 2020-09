Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U S Government Approval

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 21 settembre 2020) REDWOOD SHORES, Calif. and BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/The President hasd that ByteDance has receivedfor an agreement with the U.S.to resolve the outstanding issues, which will now includeandtogether investing to acquire 20% of the newly formed TikTok Global business. As a part of the deal, TikTok is creating a new company called TikTok Global that will be responsible for providing all TikTok services to users in United States and most of the users in the rest of the world. Today, the administration has conditionally approved a landmark deal wherebecomes TikTok's secure cloud provider. TikTok Global will be majority owned by American investors, including ...