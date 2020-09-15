Johnny lo Zingaro è stato catturato : chi è il bandito evasoChe panorama! Mercedesz Henger prende il sole in slipBORDERLINE di Karol Diac e Bruce Blayne diventa anche un EPXbox svela la lineup di 150 titoli su Xbox Game Pass UltimateIl piccolo rincorre treno in partenza: poliziotto lo afferra e lo ...Mediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut 2Scuola: Contenti per ripartenza, ma permangono ombre e preoccupazioni Parcheggiare in relax per gustare meglio vita e portafogliCoronavirus, Silvio Berlusconi ha sconfitto anche il CovidScuola : bambino autistico rimandato a casa gravità inaudita

Clayton | Dubilier & Rice Names Former Legrand Chairman and CEO | Gilles Schnepp | as Operating Advisor

Mr. Schnepp to Focus on European Industrial and Services Transactions and Portfolio Value ...

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Names Former Legrand Chairman and CEO, Gilles Schnepp, as Operating Advisor (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) Mr. Schnepp to Focus on European Industrial and Services Transactions and Portfolio Value Creation LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Clayton, Dubilier &; Rice today announced that Gilles Schnepp, Former Chairman and CEO of Legrand SA, has been engaged as an Operating Advisor to CD&;R funds. Under Mr. Schnepp's leadership from 2006 through 2018, Legrand grew revenue from approximately 3.7 billion euros to 6 billion euros and net profit from 255 million euros to 772 million euros. During this period, Mr. Schnepp implemented a number of key growth and operational improvement initiatives, such ...
