È morto Toots Hibbert | leader della band reggae dei Toots and the Maytals

È morto Toots Hibbert, leader della band reggae dei Toots and the Maytals (Di sabato 12 settembre 2020) È morto a 77 anni Frederick “TootsHibbert, cantante e leader della band reggae dei Toots and the Maytals, che negli anni Sessanta contribuì a rendere famosa nel mondo la musica giamaicana. Hibbert è morto a Kingston, Jamaica: non sono
