Falcon.io To Present Spark Marketing Track at TechBBQ Digital (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) This year, Falcon.io will host their annual Spark Conference in the form of a Marketing Track at TechBBQ Digital COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Today, Falcon.io, a leading social media management platform provider, announced it will sponsor a Marketing Track at startup and innovation summit TechBBQ. Due to COVID-19 health and safety measures, Falcon.io will host four virtual sessions at TechBBQ Digital as an alternative to its annual Spark Conference. TechBBQ Digital will be held virtually from Copenhagen, Denmark on September 17 & 18th and will feature success stories from and by ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

