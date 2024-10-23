Liberoquotidiano.it - Australia, Canberra: un alpaca starnutisce addosso a Re Carlo III
King Charles and Camilla arrive in Samoa on four-day royal tour and 'can't wait' to get started - King Charles and Camilla arrived in Samoa following the end of their six-day visit to Australia where the couple were welcomed by large crowds in Sydney and Canberra ... (mirror.co.uk)
Royal news live: Indigenious protester shouting ‘king of thieves’ arrested in Sydney as Charles heads to Samoa - Indigenious protester shouting ‘king of thieves’ arrested in Sydney as Charles heads to Samoa - Charles will be offered the title of high chief in Samoa during his three-day visit starting today ... (msn.com)
No live sheep transition phaseout co-design with producers - IT seems Australia’s sheep industry might only be drip-fed details on the co-design process for the transition to the banning of live sheep exports by sea in May 2028 .... and without producer ... (sheepcentral.com)Video di Tendenza