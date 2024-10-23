Australia, Canberra: un alpaca starnutisce addosso a Re Carlo III (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Re Carlo III e la regina Camilla sorpresi da un fuoriprogramma durante la loro visita in Australia. Mentre salutavano centinaia di persone accorse a salutarli a Canberra, tra il pubblico c'era anche un alpaca che ha starnutito addosso al Sovrano. Liberoquotidiano.it - Australia, Canberra: un alpaca starnutisce addosso a Re Carlo III Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) ReIII e la regina Camilla sorpresi da un fuoriprogramma durante la loro visita in. Mentre salutavano centinaia di persone accorse a salutarli a, tra il pubblico c'era anche unche ha starnutitoal Sovrano.

