Australia, Canberra: un alpaca starnutisce addosso a Re Carlo III (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Re Carlo III e la regina Camilla sorpresi da un fuoriprogramma durante la loro visita in Australia. Mentre salutavano centinaia di persone accorse a salutarli a Canberra, tra il pubblico c'era anche un alpaca che ha starnutito addosso al Sovrano.
