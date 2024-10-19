Mister Movie | Il video di M3GAN 2.0 NYCC vede il ritorno della bambola assassina di Allison Williams e Violet McGraw (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Grazie a MisterMovie.it abbiamo potuto scrivere questa notizia: Il New York Comic Con (NYCC) ha regalato ai fan dell’horror un’anteprima esclusiva di M3GAN 2.0, il tanto atteso sequel del film del 2022, M3GAN, prodotto da Blumhouse Productions. M3GAN 2.0: Il ritorno della bambola Horror nel 2025 Il video, mostrato durante il panel BlumFest, ha entusiasmato il pubblico, con la stessa M3GAN che ha salutato il Comic Con, dicendo: “Ciao New York Comic Con. Vi sono mancato? Purtroppo non ho potuto esserci perché sto facendo scintille sul set per il mio nuovo film da urlo, M3GAN 2.0“. Questo teaser ha lasciato i fan in fermento per il ritorno della bambola più inquietante del cinema contemporaneo. Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Il video di M3GAN 2.0 NYCC vede il ritorno della bambola assassina di Allison Williams e Violet McGraw Leggi tutta la notizia su Mistermovie.it (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Grazie a.it abbiamo potuto scrivere questa notizia: Il New York Comic Con () ha regalato ai fan dell’horror un’anteprima esclusiva di2.0, il tanto atteso sequel del film del 2022,, prodotto da Blumhouse Productions.2.0: IlHorror nel 2025 Il, mostrato durante il panel BlumFest, ha entusiasmato il pubblico, con la stessache ha salutato il Comic Con, dicendo: “Ciao New York Comic Con. Vi sono mancato? Purtroppo non ho potuto esserci perché sto facendo scintille sul set per il mio nuovo film da urlo,2.0“. Questo teaser ha lasciato i fan in fermento per ilpiù inquietante del cinema contemporaneo.

