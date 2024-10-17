Thanks, welcome Aboard!: dal 18 ottobre il nuovo singolo (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Dal 18 ottobre 2024 sarà disponibile sulle piattaforme di streaming digitale “14.08”, il nuovo singolo dei Thanks, welcome Aboard!. “14.08” è un brano che racconta un momento di svolta nella vita di una persona in lotta con sé stessa: la paura di aver ferito, la presa di consapevolezza, la decisione di affrontare il problema, l’accettazione degli errori passati e l’assunzione di responsabilità nei confronti del proprio futuro. Prosegue l’evoluzione del sound della band verso la fusione di elementi organici ed elettronici Spiega la band a proposito del nuovo brano: “Con 14.08 (14 agosto) abbiamo voluto ripercorrere un momento importante della vita del nostro cantante Marco: il giorno e l’ora esatta in cui è riuscito a vincere un importante blocco personale di cui abbiamo parlato nel nostro primo singolo Going Crazy. Laprimapagina.it - Thanks, welcome Aboard!: dal 18 ottobre il nuovo singolo Leggi tutta la notizia su Laprimapagina.it (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Dal 182024 sarà disponibile sulle piattaforme di streaming digitale “14.08”, ildei!. “14.08” è un brano che racconta un momento di svolta nella vita di una persona in lotta con sé stessa: la paura di aver ferito, la presa di consapevolezza, la decisione di affrontare il problema, l’accettazione degli errori passati e l’assunzione di responsabilità nei confronti del proprio futuro. Prosegue l’evoluzione del sound della band verso la fusione di elementi organici ed elettronici Spiega la band a proposito delbrano: “Con 14.08 (14 agosto) abbiamo voluto ripercorrere un momento importante della vita del nostro cantante Marco: il giorno e l’ora esatta in cui è riuscito a vincere un importante blocco personale di cui abbiamo parlato nel nostro primoGoing Crazy.

