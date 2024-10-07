Perché Sinner avrà un doppio giorno di riposo a Shanghai: programma stravolto e avversario ancora ignoto (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) “Ancor più importante è poter riposare, ho bisogno di recuperare così da farmi trovare pronto“. Si era espresso in questo modo Jannik Sinner, al termine della partita vinta nel terzo turno del Masters1000 di Shanghai contro l’argentino Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Una vittoria in rimonta per il n.1 del mondo, con il punteggio di 6-7 (3) 6-4 6-2, in cui il nostro portacolori ha faticato più del previsto al cospetto di un giocatore che ha sciorinato una prestazione particolarmente convincente. Originariamente, Jannik avrebbe potuto contare su una sola giornata di riposo, avendo affrontato in rapida successione secondo e terzo round prima degli ottavi. La pioggia però di questi giorni in Cina ha stravolto lo schedule iniziale e per questo il pusterese domani non giocherà e avrà un’altra giornata nella quale recuperare le energie. Oasport.it - Perché Sinner avrà un doppio giorno di riposo a Shanghai: programma stravolto e avversario ancora ignoto Leggi tutta la notizia su Oasport.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) “Ancor più importante è poter riposare, ho bisogno di recuperare così da farmi trovare pronto“. Si era espresso in questo modo Jannik, al termine della partita vinta nel terzo turno del Masters1000 dicontro l’argentino Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Una vittoria in rimonta per il n.1 del mondo, con il punteggio di 6-7 (3) 6-4 6-2, in cui il nostro portacolori ha faticato più del previsto al cospetto di un giocatore che ha sciorinato una prestazione particolarmente convincente. Originariamente, Jannik avrebbe potuto contare su una sola giornata di, avendo affrontato in rapida successione secondo e terzo round prima degli ottavi. La pioggia però di questi giorni in Cina halo schedule iniziale e per questo il pusterese domani non giocherà eun’altra giornata nella quale recuperare le energie.

China Open - Errani-Paolini trionfano a Pechino. Sinner agli ottavi a Shanghai - AGI - Sara Errani e Jasmine Paolini hanno vinto la finale al China Open, il WTA 1000 di PECHINO sul duro (DecoTurf, montepremi 8. Ho avuto le mie chance nel primo set: due set point sul 15-40, ero nello scambio e non ci sono riuscito - ha commentato Sinner alla fine del match -. Più netto il ... (Agi.it)

Masters 1000 Shanghai 2024 : montepremi e prize money con Sinner - 925 (30 punti) TERZO TURNO – € 52. Occhi puntati sul numero uno del mondo, Jannik Sinner, che non vuole pensare al caso Clostebol con il ricorso della Wada ma solo al campo. 376 (650 punti) VINCITORE – € 986. 841 (10 punti) SECONDO TURNO – € 30. TABELLONE COPERTURA TV Il prize money totale del ... (Sportface.it)

Atp Shanghai - Sinner agli ottavi : battuto Etcheverry - Si gioca solo sul centrale che ha la copertura. Saltano, dunque, i match di tre azzurri: Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Musetti e Flavio Cobolli che, tempo permettendo scenderanno in campo lunedì rispettivamente contro il danese Holger Rune, il belga David Goffin e lo svizzero Stan Wawrinka. Domani è ... (Seriea24.it)

Jannik Sinner shows true character during incident in Shanghai Masters match - Jannik Sinner was in action at the Shanghai Masters on Saturday as he took on Taro Daniel in the round of 64 and the Italian won the crowd over with a kind gesture ... (mirror.co.uk)

Carlos Alcaraz Battles Through Pain at Shanghai Masters: ‘I’m Feeling Great—But It’s Not Easy! - Carlos Alcaraz has shown his fighting spirit yet again, advancing to the fourth round of the 2024 Shanghai Masters. But the Spanish powerhouse admitted, in a candid moment, that this victory didn’t ... (msn.com)

Atp Shanghai, Musetti out. Oggi in campo anche Berrettini e Cobolli - Berrettini incontra Rune e Fabio Cobolli dovrà vedersela con Wawrinka. Tutto il torneo è diretta su Sky Sport e in streaming su NOW ... (tg24.sky.it)