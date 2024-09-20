WWE: “Nuovo match annunciato a SmackDown, Giovanni Vinci sfida Apollo Crews (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) Giovanni Vinci avrà un’altra possibilità di riscatto affrontando Apollo Crews nell’episodio di WWE SmackDown del 20 settembre. Dopo un debutto umiliante, in cui Vinci ha perso contro Crews in soli quattro secondi nell’ultimo episodio di SmackDown, l’ex membro dell’Imperium cercherà di riprendersi e dimostrare il suo valore. La WWE ha annunciato il rematch, sollevando la domanda se Vinci riuscirà a rimettere le cose a posto dopo il disastroso debutto. Questo sarà un momento cruciale per lui, che punta a riscattare la sua reputazione dopo una sconfitta così rapida. Le aspettative sono alte per Vinci, determinato a mostrare le sue abilità e lasciare un’impronta duratura a SmackDown. “Giovanni Vinci ha una seconda possibilità contro Apollo Crews.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Footage of Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns angle to air on WWE SmackDown - At Bad Blood on October 5, rivals Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns will team up against a common enemy in The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu). WWE has announced that an angle with Rhodes and Reigns was ... f4wonline
- Giovanni Vinci To Face Apollo Crews On Friday's WWE SmackDown - WWE announced that Giovanni vinci will face Apollo crews on the September 20th episode of WWE SmackDown. crews beat vinci in four seconds on the June 6th episode of WWE SmackDown. fightful
- Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews Added To 9/20 WWE SmackDown - A new match has been announced for the September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE announced that Giovanni vinci will get a rematch against Apollo crews on Friday night. This comes after crews defeated ... yahoo
