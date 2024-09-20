WWE | Nuovo match annunciato a SmackDown Giovanni Vinci sfida Apollo Crews

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024)avrà un’altra possibilità di riscatto affrontandonell’episodio di WWEdel 20 settembre. Dopo un debutto umiliante, in cuiha perso controin soli quattro secondi nell’ultimo episodio di, l’ex membro dell’Imperium cercherà di riprendersi e dimostrare il suo valore. La WWE hail re, sollevando la domanda seriuscirà a rimettere le cose a posto dopo il disastroso debutto. Questo sarà un momento cruciale per lui, che punta a riscattare la sua reputazione dopo una sconfitta così rapida. Le aspettative sono alte per, determinato a mostrare le sue abilità e lasciare un’impronta duratura a. “ha una seconda possibilità contro