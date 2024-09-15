Il cast di Melrose Place parla del prossimo reboot | Lo vogliamo tanto quanto lo vogliono i fan

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di domenica 15 settembre 2024) Ildello spin-off di Beverly Hills, 90210hato dell'imminente revival della serie durante un panel al '90s Con Florida. Ildi, che si è riunito per la prima volta dopo anni, hato dell'imminente revival della serie durante un panel al '90s Con Florida, tenutosi a Daytona Beach il 14 settembre. "Tutti hanno accettato di farlo", ha dichiarato la star Daphne Zuniga, come riporta People. "Io e Laura ci abbiamo lavorato per un po' di tempo. È in fase di trattativa. Tutti, con i rispettivi avvocati, ne stannondo efarlo". Insieme alle colleghe Heather Locklear, Josie Bissett, Brooke Langton, Laura Leighton e Grant Show, Zuniga ha aggiunto che stanno aspettando che le trattative vadano