Al Toronto Film Festival, Jacob Elordi ha indossato il colore più importante dell'autunno (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Jacob Elordi ha una certa familiarità con il mega menswear. Tanto che i suoi coffee-run fit di Los Angeles sono diventati un fenomeno, grazie all'invidiabile collezione di It-bag, cappelli vintage e tee grafiche. Ma quando è il momento di fare qualcosa di più elaborato, riesce a fare anche quello. Nel fine settimana, Elordi ha partecipato al Toronto Film Festival per la prima di Swift Horses, con le sue co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, Will Poulter, Diego Calva, Sasha Celle e Kat Cunning. Questo significa che ha dovuto abbandonare i pantaloncini corti e i caffè freddi per qualcosa di più classico, ma sempre molto cool. L'attore australiano ha indossato un bellissimo abito squadrato, in un ricco color oliva con camicia bianca e stivali in pelle, offerti dal marchio italiano Bottega Veneta.Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitaliaNotizie su altre fonti
- TIFF Day 3: Bruce Springsteen premieres ‘Road Diary’ - Emily Tayler was there on Sunday for the world premiere of “Road Diary,” a new documentary about Springsteen’s latest world tour. chch
- Jennifer Lopez, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Florence Pugh among stars bringing high-drama fashion to 2024 TIFF red carpet - Twisters actress Daisy Edgar-Jones continued to embrace bohemian style when she attended the world premiere of her latest film, On Swift Horses, in which she stars with Priscilla actor Jacob elordi. yahoo
- The Best-Dressed Stars on the TIFF Red Carpets - Bringing a touch of playfulness to the Bird red carpet, Barry Keoghan wore a pink patterned Louis Vuitton sweater vest with narrow trousers and hiking boots. As sleek and severe as her jet-black baby ... thekit.ca
Video Toronto FilmVideo Toronto Film