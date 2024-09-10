Al Toronto Film Festival Jacob Elordi ha indossato il colore più importante dell' autunno

Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitalia

(Di martedì 10 settembre 2024)ha una certa familiarità con il mega menswear. Tanto che i suoi coffee-run fit di Los Angeles sono diventati un fenomeno, grazie all'invidiabile collezione di It-bag, cappelli vintage e tee grafiche. Ma quando è il momento di fare qualcosa di più elaborato, riesce a fare anche quello. Nel fine settimana,ha partecipato alper la prima di Swift Horses, con le sue co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, Will Poulter, Diego Calva, Sasha Celle e Kat Cunning. Questo significa che ha dovuto abbandonare i pantaloncini corti e i caffè freddi per qualcosa di più classico, ma sempre molto cool. L'attore australiano haun bellissimo abito squadrato, in un ricco color oliva con camicia bianca e stivali in pelle, offerti dal marchio italiano Bottega Veneta.