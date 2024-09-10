Fonte : gqitalia di 10 set 2024

Al Toronto Film Festival Jacob Elordi ha indossato il colore più importante dell' autunno

Al Toronto Film Festival, Jacob Elordi ha indossato il colore più importante dell'autunno (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Jacob Elordi ha una certa familiarità con il mega menswear. Tanto che i suoi coffee-run fit di Los Angeles sono diventati un fenomeno, grazie all'invidiabile collezione di It-bag, cappelli vintage e tee grafiche. Ma quando è il momento di fare qualcosa di più elaborato, riesce a fare anche quello. Nel fine settimana, Elordi ha partecipato al Toronto Film Festival per la prima di Swift Horses, con le sue co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, Will Poulter, Diego Calva, Sasha Celle e Kat Cunning. Questo significa che ha dovuto abbandonare i pantaloncini corti e i caffè freddi per qualcosa di più classico, ma sempre molto cool. L'attore australiano ha indossato un bellissimo abito squadrato, in un ricco color oliva con camicia bianca e stivali in pelle, offerti dal marchio italiano Bottega Veneta.
