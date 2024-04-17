Superman: Pruitt Taylor Vince sembra interpreterà Jonathan Kent nel film (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) L'attore PruittTaylorVincesembra abbia ottenuto il ruolo di JonathanKent, padre adottivo di Clark, nel film diretto da James Gunn. Nel cast di Superman, il film diretto da James Gunn tratto dai fumetti della DC, sembra ci sia anche PruittTaylorVince con il ruolo di JonathanKent. Il sito The Wrap ha infatti pubblicato l'indiscrezione legata alla presenza dell'attore tra gli interpreti del progetto con star David Corenswet nella parte del supereroe. L'attore che interpreterà il padre dell'eroe PruittTaylorVince è famoso per aver recitato in numerosi progetti ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Adds Pruitt Taylor Vince As Pa Kent - Warner Bros/DC Studio’s Superman has cast Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, the Earth citizen father of Krypton native Superman. Taylor Vince follows in the footsteps of such actors as Kevin ...deadline
Grant Gustin Says He and James Gunn Have DM’d – but Only About ‘Superman’ - Grant Gustin says he's DM'ed James Gunn about what the new DC universe will look like – but not about The Flash ...thewrap