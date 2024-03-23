WWE | LA Knight a casa di AJ Styles in cerca di vendetta | dopo lo scontro finisce in manette

WWE Knight

WWE: LA Knight a casa di AJ Styles in cerca di vendetta, dopo lo scontro finisce in manette (Di sabato 23 marzo 2024) Si intensifica la rivalità tra LA Knight e AJ Styles in vista del loro match a WrestleMania XL. La settimana scorsa il Phenomenal One ha accettato la sfida della Megastar, non prima di averlo attaccato alle spalle. Da quel momento Styles ha detto che non sarebbe più apparso a SmackDown fino al match di WrestleMania e così LA Knight ha dovuto trovare un’altra via per trovare vendetta. Dal ring al tribunale? La sera prima di SmackDown una troupe stava intervistando AJ Styles mentre si allenava a casa sua quando qualcuno ha iniziato a suonare il clacson all’impazzata fuori dall’abitazione. Uscito a controllare Styles si è trovato di fronte LA Knight che lo ha attaccato coinvolgendo anche il cameraman. Le immagini successive ...
