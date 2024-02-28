Sos black out? | È tutto a posto

Fonte : ilgiorno
Sos black out?: "È tutto a posto" (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Basta black out. Dopo la lettera inviata qualche settimana fa a E-Distribuzione, l’azienda che opera nel settore dell’energia elettrica, e sottoscritta dai nove sindaci del Rhodense per lamentare i guasti che si sono verificati negli ultimi mesi e chiedere interventi risolutivi, nei giorni scorsi il sindaco di Arese, Luca Nuvoli, quello di Settimo Milanese, Sara Santagostino e quello di Novate, Daniela Maldini, hanno incontrato alcuni referenti di E-Distribuzione. "E-Distribuzione ha confermato che l’assetto di rete è in linea con gli standard italiani, gli impianti sono pienamente funzionali e saranno oggetto di un ulteriore intervento per migliorare la qualità del servizio - spiegano i sindaci -. Inoltre è impegnata in una campagna di monitoraggio per individuare l’opportunità di specifici interventi, volti a prevenire i disservizi, e ha aperto un ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiorno

Incendi, black-out e trasporti: preoccupazione e rabbia in Sicilia

  • Sos black

    Al 15' diverse palline da tennis sono state lanciate in campo per fermare la partita: i tifosi del Blackburn hanno deciso di mettere in atto una contestazione ... (fanpage)

Altre Notizie

Do We Still Need Genre On SZA, Beyoncé, And The Marketing Of ‘black’ Music: Back when popular music first hit radio airwaves, “genre” quickly became more than just a simple characteristic of sound. Instead, it became a way to determine what listeners of certain frequencies ...uproxx

Delhi Police And Wildlife SOS Team Up For A Double Kite Rescue: The Delhi Police got involved in a rescue operation when they spotted a black kite lying immobile on the side of the road on Mandir Marg.india

Sos Confesercenti. Saldi invernali a rilento: "Colpa del caldo. E bisogna cambiare": "A pesare – continua Campobasso – è la fase ‘bulimica’ da sconti in cui siamo entrati: vendite promozionali, vendite sottocosto, liquidazioni, offerte speciali, temporary shops, black friday, boxing ...ilrestodelcarlino

Video di Tendenza

Video Sos black
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.