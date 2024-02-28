Sos black out? | È tutto a posto

Do We Still Need Genre On SZA, Beyoncé, And The Marketing Of ‘black’ Music: Back when popular music first hit radio airwaves, “genre” quickly became more than just a simple characteristic of sound. Instead, it became a way to determine what listeners of certain frequencies ...uproxx

Delhi Police And Wildlife SOS Team Up For A Double Kite Rescue: The Delhi Police got involved in a rescue operation when they spotted a black kite lying immobile on the side of the road on Mandir Marg.india

Sos Confesercenti. Saldi invernali a rilento: "Colpa del caldo. E bisogna cambiare": "A pesare – continua Campobasso – è la fase ‘bulimica’ da sconti in cui siamo entrati: vendite promozionali, vendite sottocosto, liquidazioni, offerte speciali, temporary shops, black friday, boxing ...ilrestodelcarlino