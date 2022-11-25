NACON - NUOVI CONTROLLER PRO COMPACT PER XBOXMedieval Dynasty disponibileKONAMI presenta la Coppa eFootball ItaliaAl via il Black Friday di iRobotPartorisce in casa a Rimini : ostetriche indagate per omicidio colposoDungeons & Dragons - ‘La Maledizione di Strahd’ ora disponibile in ...POCO Black Friday 2022 : prodotti in sconto al miglior prezzoGli addetti e i responsabili del servizio di prevenzione e protezione ...Come lavora un grafico nell'era digitaleSanteramo in Colle, AFG organizza il corso gratuito di Web e Social ...Ultime Blog

Google Keep non è più disponibile sui vecchi smartwatch Wear OS

Google Keep
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttoandroid©

zazoom
Commenta
Google Keep non è più disponibile sui vecchi smartwatch Wear OS (Di venerdì 25 novembre 2022) Di recente il team di sviluppatori di Google Keep ha rimosso il supporto agli smartwatch basati su Wear OS 2. Ecco tutti i dettagli L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Leggi su tuttoandroid

Google Keep non è più compatibile con Wear OS 2

Qualcuno ricorderà che Google Keep su Wear OS negli ultimi mesi ha subito una riprogettazione finalizzata a implementare il design Material You ,, ma solo di recente è emerso che in concomitanza il supporto ai vecchi ...

Auto messaggi su WhatsApp: quando arriva la nuova funzionalità

 Insomma, un spazio  a disposizione dell'utente che sostituisce le varie app prendiappunti alla Evernote o Google Keep o Apple Note. Si può inoltre mantenere la conversazione sempre in vetta all'... Google Keep non è più compatibile con Wear OS 2  HDblog

Entire Google Wifi Mesh System With 3 Points Is Just $139 Right Now

Amazon is selling the Google Wifi mesh system for just $139.98, which means you can now save a huge 30% on the system's original asking price of around $200. You won't need to do anything special to ...

Google’s Advanced Search feature and how to use it to your benefit

Google's Advanced Search feature can let you get really specific with your queries, down to the format of the content you wish to find. Here's how to access this.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Google Keep
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Google Keep Google Keep disponibile vecchi smartwatch