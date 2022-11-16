Profile® Products Acquires Quick Plug from Dümmen Orange to Expand Reach into Plant Propagation (Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) With the acquisition of Quick Plug, Profile Products Expands its robust horticulture product line and establishes the company's foothold in the controlled environment agriculture space. BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. and DE LIER, The Netherlands, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Profile® Products announced the acquisition of Quick Plug, a leading manufacturer of bonded growing media for Plant Propagation. This acquisition from Dümmen Orange, a prominent floriculture company based in the Netherlands, includes all Quick Plug Products, technologies, employees, and best-in-class facilities in the Netherlands, Canada, and Oregon, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Profile® Products announced the acquisition of Quick Plug, a leading manufacturer of bonded growing media for Plant Propagation. This acquisition from Dümmen Orange, a prominent floriculture company based in the Netherlands, includes all Quick Plug Products, technologies, employees, and best-in-class facilities in the Netherlands, Canada, and Oregon, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BearingPoint's Digital Leaders Study 2022 Outlines What it Takes to Be a Digital Leader, and to Win in What Is a Very Competitive and ......services E - CRM " 87% of companies studied provide customers with access to an online profile ... The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the ...
Profile® Products Acquires Quick Plug from Dümmen Orange to Expand Reach into Plant PropagationWith the acquisition of Quick Plug, Profile Products expands its robust horticulture product line and establishes the company's foothold in the controlled environment agriculture space. BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. and DE LIER, The Netherlands, ...
Profile® ProductsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Profile® Products