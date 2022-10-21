CGTN | 20th CPC National Congress | How China responds to a changing world

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 21 ottobre 2022) BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/The year 2022 is nearing its end but thecontinues to struggle against COVID-19, economic recessions and conflicts. Against the backdrop of growing risks and uncertainties, howhandles its relations with theis under the spotlight. At the opening session of theof the Communist Party of(CPC) on Sunday, Xi Jinping pointed out that thehas once again reached a crossroads in history, and its future course will be decided by all the's peoples. "The Chinese people are ready to work hand in hand with people across theto create an even brighter future for humanity," Xi said.has always been ...