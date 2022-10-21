CGTN: 20th CPC National Congress: How China responds to a changing world (Di venerdì 21 ottobre 2022) BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The year 2022 is nearing its end but the world continues to struggle against COVID-19, economic recessions and conflicts. Against the backdrop of growing risks and uncertainties, how China handles its relations with the world is under the spotlight. At the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday, Xi Jinping pointed out that the world has once again reached a crossroads in history, and its future course will be decided by all the world's peoples. "The Chinese people are ready to work hand in hand with people across the world to create an even brighter future for humanity," Xi said. China has always been ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The year 2022 is nearing its end but the world continues to struggle against COVID-19, economic recessions and conflicts. Against the backdrop of growing risks and uncertainties, how China handles its relations with the world is under the spotlight. At the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday, Xi Jinping pointed out that the world has once again reached a crossroads in history, and its future course will be decided by all the world's peoples. "The Chinese people are ready to work hand in hand with people across the world to create an even brighter future for humanity," Xi said. China has always been ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN: 20th CPC National Congress: How China responds to a changing world... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - 20th - cpc - national - congress - how - china - responds - to - a - changing - world - 301655254.html
CGTN: 20th CPC National Congress: China's rule of law underpins justice for the people...//www.youtube.com/watchv=X44TtFsi5zY View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - 20th - cpc - national - congress - chinas - rule - of - law - underpins - justice - ...
CGTN: High-quality development is priority of Chinese modernizationChina will first and foremost pursue high-quality development to build Chinese modernization, and its economy is expected to gain new strong growth impetus from the 20th National Congress of the ...
CGTN: 20th CPC National Congress: How China responds to a changing worldAt the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday, Xi Jinping pointed out that the world has once again reached a crossroads in history, and its ...
CGTN 20thSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN 20th