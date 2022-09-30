WRC GENERATIONS: APERTI I PREORDINIPAW Patrol: Gran premio è ora disponibile per console e PCGTA Online: i Salti col paracadute Junk EnergyGTA Online: per gli abbonati a GTA+ vantaggi da brividoSWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION LYCORIS DISPONIBILE PER NINTENDO SWITCHThe Elder Scrolls Online - Evento Eredità dei bretoni e Firesong DLCTrust GXT 391 Thian RecensioneIlary Blasi sexy su Instagram ... reggiseno e mascherinaPathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous disponibile su ConsoleThe Callisto Protocol: Black Iron Prison TrailerUltime Blog

The Global AI Summit Wraps Up in Riyadh | Reaffirming Saudi Arabia' s Growing Stake in Shaping the Future of AI

The Global
The Global AI Summit Wraps Up in Riyadh, Reaffirming Saudi Arabia's Growing Stake in Shaping the Future of AI (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The second-ever Global AI Summit concluded today, affirming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's recognition of, and investment in, the rising importance of artificial intelligence (AI). The three-day Global event gathered prominent leaders and experts in AI to discuss opportunities and limitations posed by the technology. Hosted by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the Summit attracted more than 15,000 participants, and 200+ speakers from over 90 countries. "We are witnessing the exponential growth of AI and its potential benefits for society today and tomorrow," said H.E. Dr. Esam Alwagait, Director of the National Information Center in ...
