Imspex Diagnostics announces BreathSpec® Instrument (Di martedì 9 agosto 2022) ABERCYNON, Wales, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Imspex Diagnostics Ltd today announced that it has received CE mark for its BreathSpec® Instrument for the detection of COVID-19 using non-invasive breath testing and analysis having met the requirements of the European In-Vitro Diagnostics Directive (98/79/EC).  BreathSpec®'s intended use is for the diagnosis of respiratory tract infections with specific utility for SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) in a Point of Care setting by clinicians and non-technical users. In collaboration with University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, University of Warwick, National Hospital of Kandy, Sri Lanka and British Columbia Cancer Foundation, Canada, breath samples were collected, analyzed and shown to correlate to Polymerase ...
FDA expert panel in line with SciBase position to keep stringent approval level for all new skin lesion analyzers

