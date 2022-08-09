Imspex Diagnostics announces BreathSpec® Instrument (Di martedì 9 agosto 2022) Receives CE Mark for Covid-19 testing ABERCYNON, Wales, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Imspex Diagnostics Ltd today announced that it has received CE mark for its BreathSpec® Instrument for the detection of COVID-19 using non-invasive breath testing and analysis having met the requirements of the European In-Vitro Diagnostics Directive (98/79/EC). BreathSpec®'s intended use is for the diagnosis of respiratory tract infections with specific utility for SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) in a Point of Care setting by clinicians and non-technical users. In collaboration with University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, University of Warwick, National Hospital of Kandy, Sri Lanka and British Columbia Cancer Foundation, Canada, breath samples were collected, analyzed and shown to correlate to Polymerase ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Imspex Diagnostics Ltd today announced that it has received CE mark for its BreathSpec® Instrument for the detection of COVID-19 using non-invasive breath testing and analysis having met the requirements of the European In-Vitro Diagnostics Directive (98/79/EC). BreathSpec®'s intended use is for the diagnosis of respiratory tract infections with specific utility for SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) in a Point of Care setting by clinicians and non-technical users. In collaboration with University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, University of Warwick, National Hospital of Kandy, Sri Lanka and British Columbia Cancer Foundation, Canada, breath samples were collected, analyzed and shown to correlate to Polymerase ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FDA expert panel in line with SciBase position to keep stringent approval level for all new skin lesion analyzersSCIB], a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) held a meeting with the Medical Devices Advisory ...
Imspex Diagnostics announces BreathSpec® InstrumentCon la tua autorizzazione noi e i nostri fornitori possiamo utilizzare dati precisi di geolocalizzazione e identificazione tramite la scansione del dispositivo. Puoi fare clic per consentire a noi e a ...
Imspex DiagnosticsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Imspex Diagnostics