Flutterwave Closes USD $250m in Series D Funding, Valuation Rises to Over USD $3bn (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) Flutterwave attracts all-star line-up of leading new investors SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Flutterwave, a leading technology company, announced today that it has raised USD $250 million in Series D Funding, valuing the company at Over $3 billion as the brand continues to transform the way Africans transact on the continent and worldwide. Flutterwave has become the highest valued African start-up with this investment. It is a validation of African talent, innovation and its young inspiring people. It is also a huge endorsement in the growth of the business, innovation and technology landscape in Africa. Flutterwave's latest backers include some of the world's most respected investors led by B Capital Group, and with participation from Alta Park ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Flutterwave Closes
