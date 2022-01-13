Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) LONDON, Jan. 13,/PRNewswire/Leading Chinese consumer to manufacturer (C2M) medical products supply chain platform,Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (""), plans toinof its first batch of 41.67ofto UK for a public health service purposed, which requesting a total of one billionin next two years. Speaking to theCEO Paul Wang, said, "When we first started this company, we understood the significance of finding our niche within the industry. After that, we understood that one of the most important things for Chinese companies is to be in ...