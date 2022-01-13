LYNC2M Sets to Deliver 41.67 Million Pairs of Nitrile Gloves in February for Its Largest Order in 2022 to Date (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Leading Chinese consumer to manufacturer (C2M) medical products supply chain platform, LYNC2M Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("LYNC2M"), plans to Deliver in February of its first batch of 41.67 Million Sets of Nitrile Gloves to UK for a public health service purposed Order, which requesting a total of one billion Nitrile Gloves in next two years. Speaking to the Order, LYNC2M CEO Paul Wang, said, "When we first started this company, we understood the significance of finding our niche within the industry. After that, we understood that one of the most important things for Chinese companies is to be in
