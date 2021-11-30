RedHill Biopharma Reports Operational Highlights and Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Di martedì 30 novembre 2021) RedHill Accelerates its Two Advanced COVID-19 Pill Clinical Programs in Light of their Potential Against Omicron Acting independently of spike protein mutation, opaganib and RHB-107's unique host-targeted mechanisms of action hold potential versus Omicron and other variants
Phase 2/3 study sub-population analysis demonstrated a 62% reduction in mortality in moderately severe hospitalized patients; Data packages submitted in the U.S., EU (EMA has provided expedited evaluation process timelines), UK and other territories, ahead of regulatory advice
Top-line data from Part A of the COVID-19 Phase 2/3 study of RHB-107 (upamostat) in non-hospitalized symptomatic COVID-19 patients in the U.S. and South Africa expected in Q1/2022
