Redeux Energy Announces Financial Backing and Plans to Develop Gigawatts of Utility - Scale Clean Energy Projects

DENVER, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Redeux Energy Partners (Redeux or the Company), a Developer of ...

Redeux Energy Announces Financial Backing and Plans to Develop Gigawatts of Utility - Scale Clean Energy Projects (Di mercoledì 6 ottobre 2021) DENVER, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Redeux Energy Partners ("Redeux" or the "Company"), a Developer of Utility - Scale, Clean Energy Projects, today unveiled additional details about its capital Backing, operations and Plans to Develop Gigawatts of renewable Energy and storage assets. The funding was closed in late 2020, led by a combination ...
