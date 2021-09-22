China’s Mid-Autumn Festival Box Office Is Weakest Since 2014 (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) Following a dismal summer, China’s box Office over this year’s three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday hit its lowest point Since 2014. Chinese citizens had to work on Saturday, Sept. 18, but enjoyed a three-day vacation for the holiday from Sept. 19-21. Cinemas are operational, but at reduced capacity due to the pandemic. The cumulative box Office L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
China’s MidSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : China’s Mid