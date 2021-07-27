LifeSignals receives FDA 510 (k) Approval for LifeSignals LX1550 Multiparameter Remote Monitoring Platform (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) Further validation of ability to deliver continuous Remote patient vital signs Monitoring within both hospital and home settings. FREMONT, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
LifeSignals Inc., today announced it has received FDA Class II 510 (k) Approval for the LifeSignals LX1550 Multiparameter Remote Monitoring Platform. This follows recent CE marking and is further validation of LifeSignals' drive to create innovative wireless ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LifeSignals Inc., today announced it has received FDA Class II 510 (k) Approval for the LifeSignals LX1550 Multiparameter Remote Monitoring Platform. This follows recent CE marking and is further validation of LifeSignals' drive to create innovative wireless ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
LifeSignals receivesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LifeSignals receives