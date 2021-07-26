CGTN Think Tank Releases an Analytical Report on the Global Situation of the COVID-19 Pandemic (Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) BEIJING, July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Gli Stati Uniti, il Paese che ha fallito nella prevenzione e il controllo del Covid - 19Secondo il "Rapporto di analisi sullo sviluppo della situazione internazionale dell'epidemia di Covid - 19", pubblicato oggi 23 luglio dal think - tank di CGTN, delle cinque dimensioni prese in considerazione, gli Stati Uniti hanno mostrato la peggiore prestazione al mondo in ben tre indicatori. Nel Paese ci sono in totale i 34 milioni ...
