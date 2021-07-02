Euros: Check - points at Olimpico to vet England fans (Di venerdì 2 luglio 2021) They will also be used to establish that England fans already in Italy have had a COVID test or have a certificate saying they have had the virus and recovered form it. .Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Euros: Check - points at Olimpico to vet England fansROME, JUL 2 - Check - points will be set up at the Olimpico for Saturday night's England - Ukraine Euros quarterfinal in order to make sure England fans have complied with COVID rules, officials said Friday. The ...
Euro 2020, allestiti check-point all'Olimpico per controllare tifosi inglesiRafforzati ulteriormente i controlli attorno allo Stadio Olimpico in vista del match Ucraina-Inghilterra in programma sabato a Roma. Saranno allestiti dei check-point in alcuni punti a ridosso dello s ...
Euro 2020, controlli su voli da Inghilterra e check point all'OlimpicoContinua a essere alta la vigilanza negli aeroporti di Fiumicino e Ciampino per monitorare l'arrivo di tifosi inglesi in occasione della partita di sabato allo stadio Olimpico tra Ucraina e Inghilterr ...
