CGTN | Universities have a vital role to play in China' s modernization drive

BEIJING, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Chinese Universities will play a bigger role in the ...

Top Chinese Universities will play a bigger role in the country's development in the next five years and beyond, as the world's second largest economy vows to become an innovation powerhouse. Tsinghua University, one of the most prestigious Universities in China, is undoubtedly an important player on the journey. During an inspection tour to the university on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for building world-class Universities with Chinese characteristics to serve national rejuvenation. The visit comes days ahead of the university's 110th anniversary. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, congratulated the faculty, students and alumni of the university ...
