Draghi adds voice to chorus against Super League

(Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) "It is not easy to be in the football business today. The bigger teams have more losses and the system needs revising. "But there has to be meritocracy in sport. Sometimes being too greedy is bad". ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Draghi adds

Altranotizia

ROME, APR 19 - Premier Marioon Monday added his voice to a chorus against the controversial planned new Super League of top European soccer teams saying that "the government is carefully following the debate around the ......minister in ex - premier Giuseppe Conte's government and has kept his post in Premier Mario'... "When you find out just a few hours before, itinsult to injury. "It's unacceptable". .ROME, APR 19 - Premier Mario Draghi on Monday added his voice to a chorus against the controversial planned new Super League of top European soccer teams saying that "the government is carefully follo ...