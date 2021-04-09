Three Bocellis and many instruments in a celebration of life at Hegra: The Royal Commission for AlUla (Di venerdì 9 aprile 2021) AlUla, Saudi Arabia, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The world's most beloved tenor, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, gave a stunning performance within the surrounds of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra last night. The concert's many stand out moments included a performance from Andrea Bocelli with his 9-year-old daughter Virginia. The duo sang Hallelujah to the delighted and intimate crowd attending the event. In fact, the concert is the first time Andrea has shared the stage with both his son Matteo and his daughter. The multi-talented family showed off their musical prowess with Bocelli swapping instruments throughout the performance. Songs included favourites from Puccini, hits from the artist most recent album, Believe, as well as songs from the Greatest Showman and Carousel. No Bocelli performance would be complete ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The world's most beloved tenor, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, gave a stunning performance within the surrounds of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra last night. The concert's many stand out moments included a performance from Andrea Bocelli with his 9-year-old daughter Virginia. The duo sang Hallelujah to the delighted and intimate crowd attending the event. In fact, the concert is the first time Andrea has shared the stage with both his son Matteo and his daughter. The multi-talented family showed off their musical prowess with Bocelli swapping instruments throughout the performance. Songs included favourites from Puccini, hits from the artist most recent album, Believe, as well as songs from the Greatest Showman and Carousel. No Bocelli performance would be complete ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Three BocellisAndrea Bocelli, a Pasqua nuova edizione digitale di Believe Agenzia ANSA
Three BocellisSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Three Bocellis