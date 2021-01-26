Sandra Milo disperata in Tv: Soffro tantissimo!Turrican Flashback RecensioneWonder Boy - Asha in Monster World New TrailerINVINCIBLE DI ROBERT KIRKMAN IN ARRIVO IL 26 MARZO SU AMAZON PRIME ...Tsh basso in gravidanza: come comportarsiCaso Tik Tok: le norme non servono ai bambini senza genitori educatoriGlutei Tonici con dieta, esercizi ed elettrostimolazioneMaltempo : Allerta Meteo arancione in 6 regioniTerremoto magnitudo 6.9 Antartide, allerta tsunami in CileCastel Volturno, incendio in casa: muore ghanese

CGTN | Hand in Hand | China calls for multilateralism to tackle global crises

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of a pandemic that has taken tolls on ...

CGTN: Hand in Hand: China calls for multilateralism to tackle global crises

Against the backdrop of a pandemic that has taken tolls on global public health and put the world economy in deep recession, the world in 2020 left many living with fear and uncertainty with the situation further worsening due to other emerging challenges. The chaotic situation the world currently faces is similar to that of four years ago when Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered his first landmark speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF), offering Chinese solutions to the global community. "We must carry on the fight," said Xi to global leaders on curbing the COVID-19 outbreak at the WEF virtual event of the Davos Agenda on Monday. "Yet we remain convinced that winter cannot stop the arrival of spring and darkness can never shroud the light of dawn." Themed "A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust," ...
