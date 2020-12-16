QuantalRF secures CHF17M / $19M Series B funding to develop and commercialize disruptive RF front-end solutions (Di mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020) ZÜRICH and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
QuantalRF, an emerging RF semiconductor company developing transformative wireless communication solutions, has announced the closing of an oversubscribed Series B funding round, resulting in CHF17 million / $19 million. The growth equity round was led by Zürich based Metellus AG and Dara Capital Ltd., alongside existing shareholders and family offices. The new funding will be used primarily to accelerate the commercialization of QuantalRF's patented RF front end technologies, expand the engineering team, and to rapidly scale the product development of 5G/UHB (Ultra High Band) and Wi-Fi 6/6e front-end IC components.
