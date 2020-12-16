GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist è ora disponibileDIRT 5 : AGGIUNTO IL SUPPORTO AL VOLANTECome sbloccare iPhone con Face ID quando indossi la mascherinaUn successo la vendita delle Stelle di Natale A.I.L. di Massa ...La frase di Roberto Burioni che fa infuriare tutti : Meglio il ...LG ANNUNCIA IL ROBOT CON LUCE A RAGGI UV CON AZIONE DISINFETTANTEOliboli7 è il primo campione d’Europa: ipotecata la partecipazione ...MSI presenta il Gaming Laptop GE66 Raider Valhalla EditionIntegratori naturali a base di aloe veraResident Evil Village Trapelate Immagini Rubate

QuantalRF secures CHF17M $19M Series B funding to develop and commercialize disruptive RF front-end solutions

ZÜRICH and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantalRF, an emerging RF semiconductor company ...

zazoom
Commenta
QuantalRF secures CHF17M / $19M Series B funding to develop and commercialize disruptive RF front-end solutions (Di mercoledì 16 dicembre 2020) ZÜRICH and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

QuantalRF, an emerging RF semiconductor company developing transformative wireless communication solutions, has announced the closing of an oversubscribed Series B funding round, resulting in CHF17 million / $19 million. The growth equity round was led by Zürich based Metellus AG and Dara Capital Ltd., alongside existing shareholders and family offices. The new funding will be used primarily to accelerate the commercialization of QuantalRF's patented RF front end technologies, expand the engineering team, and to rapidly scale the product development of 5G/UHB (Ultra High Band) and Wi-Fi 6/6e front-end IC components. The funding round builds on an ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : QuantalRF secures
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : QuantalRF secures QuantalRF secures CHF17M $19M Series