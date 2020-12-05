Ufc, Bruce Buffer: 'Io, il poker, Chuck Norris e... Vettori? Può puntare al titolo' (Di sabato 5 dicembre 2020) "It's time" e l'arena esplode. Bruce Buffer è "The Voice of the Octagon", l'annunciatore ufficiale ...tempo delle offerte sta per terminare! La nuova offerta Premium con tutto il meglio de La Gazzetta ... Leggi su gazzetta
Gazzetta_it : Ufc, #Bruce Buffer: 'Io, il poker, #ChuckNorris e... #MarvinVettori? Può puntare al titolo' -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ufc BruceIntervista a Sergio De Bari Fight - The Shield Of Wrestling
Ufc BruceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ufc Bruce