Man probed as kids, 2 and 5, test positive for cocaine (Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) FLORENCE, OCT 6 - A 39-year-old man has been placed under investigation after his two children, brothers aged 2 and five, tested positive cocaine at a Florence children's hospital. The boys were taken ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Man probedMan probed as kids, 2 and 5, test positive for cocaine
FLORENCE, OCT 6 - A 39-year-old man has been placed under investigation after his two children, brothers aged 2 and five, tested positive cocaine at a Florence children's hospital. The boys were taken ...
Man probedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Man probed