Tongji SEM Ranked 31st in FT 2020 Masters in Management Ranking (Di mercoledì 30 settembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/
On September 28th, 2020, Financial Times officially released its 2020 Global Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking. Tongji SEM's Master in Management program Ranked 31st in the world and 2nd in China. It has been Ranked among the top 50 in the world for five consecutive years. FT MiM Ranking is renowned for its rigorous evaluation criteria, independent and objective data survey, comprehensive and in-depth evaluation system. It is one of the globally recognized authoritative Rankings in the field of business education. The Ranking consists of 24 sub-indicators in four categories to comprehensively evaluate the ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Tongji SEMConfapi Sicilia, eletta la sua prima vice-presidente donna Giornale di Sicilia Tongji M.Sc. TriContinent Global Supply Chain Management Won the Top 50 of QS Ranking
SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23rd, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released 2021 Masters in Supply Chain Management Rankings. School of Economics and Management, Tongji University ( ...
Tongji SEMSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tongji SEM