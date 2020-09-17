Dal mondo delle nuvole arrivano i CloudeesMILESTONE ANNUNCIA MXGP 2020 Molte modalità di gioco per scatenare la ...RAINBOW SIX SIEGE: PRIMA WORLD CUPSquare annuncia Final Fantasy xvi per ps5Roma, risaliamo sul palco : Maurizio Fortini live in Piazza del ...PS5 uscirà il 19 novembre a 399€ Digital e 499€ StandardIl virologo Massimo Galli : non si sa se ci libereremo del virus così ...Emily Ratajkowski molestata dal fotografo Jonathan LederEra sulla sua bici : bimbo di quattro anni muore investito dallo ...Escile! Marika Fruscio esplosiva su Instagram

Dr Steven Yu Joins ChemPartner as Vice President of Regulated Bioanalysis

SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai ChemPartner announced today the appointment of ...

zazoom
Commenta
Dr. Steven Yu Joins ChemPartner as Vice President of Regulated Bioanalysis (Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Shanghai ChemPartner announced today the appointment of Steven Yu, Ph.D. as Vice President of Regulated Bioanalysis at the company headquarters in Shanghai, China. Dr. Yu has more than 15 years of experience in drug development and extensive expertise in assay development and validation, biomarker development, immunogenicity assessment, biotransformation assessment, and clinical dose selection and trial design. Prior to joining ChemPartner, Dr. Yu spent most of his career in the US with global pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Shire, and Takeda. "DMPK and toxicology are critical components in drug discovery and development for meeting unmet medical needs.  To better serve our clients, ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Steven Joins

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Steven Joins
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Steven Joins Steven Joins ChemPartner Vice President