How the Dutch resume elective surgery in melanoma after COVID delays (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/



SkylineDx signed a collaboration agreement with a multi-disciplinary clinical consortium in the Netherlands that designed a trial to implement a diagnostic innovation to manage continuity of care delivery when resources are under pressure due to COVID. The diagnostic tool, Merlin Assay, identifies melanoma (skin cancer) patients for whom postponing sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) surgery would be at minimal risk, allowing physicians to better triage care and allocate resources. Around 80% of melanoma patients that undergo an SLNB surgery to check for metastases, have no detectable disease spread, making the surgery redundant. The Merlin Assay uses characteristics from the primary tumor and the patient's age to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

istsupsan : Il web ?? è pieno di disinformazione sul #Covid19, ricorda l'Oms, che dà 2? semplici regole: ??Prima di condividere u… - floydjo09800059 : RT @piattorecipes: Ragù alla Bolognese, #ricetta originale ?? - _mvmbles : Io c’ero quando esistevano lamentele sul fatto che in TMI c’erano poche scene Malec e qualcuno dava dell’omofoba a… - giovann58134961 : the destruction of his family: to move in with his adulteress. you have to know how to enter the mind of Satan! ad… - DEBMillbank : RT @piattorecipes: Ragù alla Bolognese, #ricetta originale ?? -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : How the Bari | Esami e visite al Policlinico si prenotano su Whatsapp

This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are ...

Dua Lipa: ecco come partecipare al video di Levitating

A partire da martedì 25 agosto, i TikToker di tutto il mondo potranno partecipare a un nuovo concorso tramite l’hashtag challenge #DuaVideo. In questo modo, avranno la possibilità di essere inclusi ne ...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are ...A partire da martedì 25 agosto, i TikToker di tutto il mondo potranno partecipare a un nuovo concorso tramite l’hashtag challenge #DuaVideo. In questo modo, avranno la possibilità di essere inclusi ne ...