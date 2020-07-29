Casio to Release G-SHOCK × Rui Hachimura Collaboration Model (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) TOKYO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the GST-B100RH, a new addition to the G-SHOCK line of SHOCK-resistant watches. The GST-B100RH is the first Collaboration Model created with professional basketball player Rui Hachimura. Hachimura, who has had a successful first professional season in the professional basketball league in the US, resonates with G-SHOCK, a brand that, like him, comes from Japan and never fails to take on new challenges on the global stage. Hachimura had this to say regarding his signature watch, "Casio has come up with an amazing watch that perfectly captures the design I envisioned. I think it goes well with various clothing ... Leggi su iltempo

