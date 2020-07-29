Nancy Brilli sirenetta a Ponza conquista i social.La mamma va a fare il bagno: trovata morta poco dopo da marito e ...La Vespa d’epoca – cosa dovresti sapere sulla storica due ruoteChe bambola! Il caldo allenamento di Diletta LeottaIl fidanzato di Rocco Casalino ha ricevuto segnalazione ...Giocatori sempre meno solitari: ecco come il mondo dei videogame è ...Festa 18 anni a Roma : ecco tutto quello che ti serveVanessa Grey: La musica è più forte del CovidSempre atomica! Elisabetta Canalis in micro-slip infuoca i fanSei irriconoscibile! lary Blasi ha esagerato con la chirurgia ...

Casio to Release G-SHOCK × Rui Hachimura Collaboration Model

TOKYO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the ...

Casio to Release G-SHOCK × Rui Hachimura Collaboration Model

 Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the Release of the GST-B100RH, a new addition to the G-SHOCK line of SHOCK-resistant watches. The GST-B100RH is the first Collaboration Model created with professional basketball player Rui Hachimura. Hachimura, who has had a successful first professional season in the professional basketball league in the US, resonates with G-SHOCK, a brand that, like him, comes from Japan and never fails to take on new challenges on the global stage. Hachimura had this to say regarding his signature watch, "Casio has come up with an amazing watch that perfectly captures the design I envisioned. I think it goes well with various clothing ... Leggi su iltempo

