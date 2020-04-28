Ten Overseas Projects Debut at the Global Unicorn Fair - TOJOY Energizes Global Economic Recovery (Di martedì 28 aprile 2020) BEIJING, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
On April 26 the 2nd Global Unicorn Fair (GUF), sponsored by TOJOY and co-sponsored by the New High Technology Investment Special Committee of the Investment Association of China, directed by the Global Alliance of Sharing Economy (GLASE) and supported by the China Association of International Trade was held on the TOJOY's proprietary Cloud Fair online system. Former Prime Minister of Australia and Chairman of Global Alliance of Sharing Economy (GLASE) Kevin Rudd; Chairman of the Board of Directors of TOJOY Lu Junqing; Global CEO of TOJOY and former Global Vice President of Apple Ge Jun; President of Center for China & Globalization (CCG) Wang Huiyao; former Department Head of American and Oceanian AfFairs, Ministry of Commerce and Senior Researcher of CCG Jiang Shan; President of the China Association of International Trade ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
