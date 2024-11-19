Introducing Elegoo SatelLite | The All-in-One LCD Slicer Simplifying Resin 3D Printing at Formnext 2024
FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, unveils its first LCD slicing software, Elegoo SatelLite, at Formnext 2024, one of the world's largest 3D Printing exhibitions. This launch comes alongside new hardware releases, marking a significant step for Elegoo in expanding its ecosystem by combining hardware and software.SatelLite features the innovative EVO Support System, which automatically provides optimized support solutions using advanced algorithms to improve stability and flexibility compared to existing Slicers. This move strengthens Elegoo's position as a leader in consumer-grade LCD printers, enhancing the user experience for both beginners and professionals."Elegoo SatelLite is the perfect entry point for those new to Resin Printing, especially FDM users ready to explore", says Chris Hong, CEO of Elegoo.
