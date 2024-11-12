Liberoquotidiano.it - Draup and The Josh Bersin Company launch report on the impact of AI and workers, skills, and organizations

Leggi l'articolo completo su Liberoquotidiano.it

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a leading talent strategy platform that delivers multi-dimensional talent data to support enterprises' talent decisions, and The, a trusted industry advisor for global HR leaders, have partnered to release an in-depthtitled, "How Integrating AI with Humanis the On-Ramp to Flourishing in a Rapidly Evolving Job Landscape." Theoffers insights on adapting job roles to an AI-driven landscape, emphasizing strategies to integrate AI into existing workflows, boosting productivity and fostering innovationThis comprehensiveexplores how AI's integration across business functions (e.g., software engineering, HR, sales, finance) is set to reshape the workforce. Key insights include how to measure AI's influence on specific roles, understand emerging and criticalby work effort and recommend skill development & organizational changes to prepare for the future of work "This study explains the enormous opportunity AI presents by re-engineering functional work practices," said, Global Industry Analyst and CEO of The