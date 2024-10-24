Sbircialanotizia.it di 24 ott 2024

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake | demo giocabile a Lucca Comics & Games

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake: demo giocabile a Lucca Comics & Games (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Originariamente pubblicato in Giappone nel 1988 per NES, ha venduto quasi 1,2 milioni di copie solo in patria, diventando un vero e proprio fenomeno culturale Square Enix ha annunciato che Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake sarà giocabile su Nintendo Switch a Lucca Comics &; Games, dal 30 ottobre al 3 novembre, presso il padiglione Nintendo
Dragon Quest da Sbircialanotizia.it

