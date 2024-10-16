InSphero and FDA's NCTR Publish the Largest Benchmarking Study Demonstrating Early Detection of Liver Toxicity Using 3D Liver Microtissues (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) - ZURICH, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/



InSphero, the global leader in 3D cell culture technology, and scientists from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) National Center for Toxicological Research (NCTR) have Published the Largest-ever Benchmarking Study on Liver toxicology Using 3D InSight™ Human Liver Microtissues. The Study tested the hepatoToxicity of 152 FDA-approved drugs, providing compelling evidence that this high-throughput safety platform can play a crucial role in Early-stage drug safety testing, potentially reducing attrition rates. Most notably, 3D Liver Microtissues correctly flagged 80% of the compounds that were later withdrawn due to Liver safety concerns. Liberoquotidiano.it - InSphero and FDA's NCTR Publish the Largest Benchmarking Study Demonstrating Early Detection of Liver Toxicity Using 3D Liver Microtissues Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) - ZURICH, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/, the global leader in 3D cell culture technology, and scientists from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) National Center for Toxicological Research () haveed the-everontoxicology3D InSight™ Human. Thetested the hepatoof 152 FDA-approved drugs, providing compelling evidence that this high-throughput safety platform can play a crucial role in-stage drug safety testing, potentially reducing attrition rates. Most notably, 3Dcorrectly flagged 80% of the compounds that were later withdrawn due tosafety concerns.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Dreame enters UK market with the launch of flagship products - Dreame Technology, a pioneer of innovative home appliances, has officially made its debut in the United Kingdom with the launch of three flagship products at its first UK event. The company introduced ... (lelezard.com)

Webflow Debuts Industry-First Website Experience Platform (WXP), Superpowers Web Development with New AI Products, Tools, and Capabilities - Webflow Optimize: Webflow's native optimization solution includes AI-powered A/B testing and personalization. Optimize learns from site visitors in real-time, ensuring a dynamic, personalized user ... (lelezard.com)

InSphero and FDA's NCTR Publish the Largest Benchmarking Study Demonstrating Early Detection of Liver Toxicity Using 3D Liver Microtissues - ZURICH, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InSphero, the global leader in 3D cell culture technology, and scientists from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) National Center for Toxicological ... (adnkronos.com)