Surface Duo 2, fine del supporto. Una vita breve e neanche intensa (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Nonostante un prezzo di 1.500 dollari, Surface Duo 2 non è stato supportato a dovere. Ora è arrivato quello che probabilmente sarà il suo ultimo aggiornamento ed è una patch di sicurezza Dday.it - Surface Duo 2, fine del supporto. Una vita breve e neanche intensa Leggi tutta la notizia su Dday.it (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Nonostante un prezzo di 1.500 dollari,Duo 2 non è stato supportato a dovere. Ora è arrivato quello che probabilmente sarà il suo ultimo aggiornamento ed è una patch di sicurezza

