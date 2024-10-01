OPTEL and Worximity Join Forces to Boost Line Performance with Real-Time OEE Solutions (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/
OPTEL, a global leader in traceability and vision systems, and Worximity, a leading provider of OEE and Real-Time production monitoring, are partnering to help manufacturers Boost operational efficiency. with its established presence on over 6,000 factory Lines, OPTEL will now offer Worximity's Real-Time production monitoring and analytics software. Customers will be able to leverage a wealth of data and insights to improve throughput and Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), all while reducing downTimes, waste and costs. It's the data-driven solution that today's manufacturers need to stay ahead in the market with optimized resources. "with the implementation of serialization regulations for our pharmaceutical customers, we've observed operational inefficiencies, particularly around Line speed and rejection rates.
