GONEO Achieves Prestigious VDE Certification, Elevating Global Competitiveness
On August 2, 2024, GONEO and VDE held a Certification ceremony in Cixi, Zhejiang Province, China. The VDE (Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies), a leading Certification organization in Europe, awarded GONEO's power track socket with the Prestigious VDE Certification. This Certification underscores the product's adherence to stringent safety, quality, and performance standards, enhancing GONEO's Competitiveness in the international market and highlighting its commitment to product excellence, safety, and innovation. As a leader in China's socket industry, GONEO has established the world's largest wall switch and converter production base, with an annual capacity of 1 billion units, distributed across 1.1 million sales outlets worldwide.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- GONEO obtient la prestigieuse certification VDE, ce qui lui permet d'accroître sa compétitivité à l'échelle mondiale - Le 2 août 2024, goneo et VDE ont tenu une cérémonie de certification à Cixi, dans la province du Zhejiang, en Chine. La VDE (Fédération allemande des industries de l'électrotechnique, de l'électroniqu ... lelezard
