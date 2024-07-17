Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 17 lug 2024

GardaWorld Enters into Binding Agreement to Acquire OnSolve Creating the Industry' s Most Advanced and Comprehensive Risk Management Offering with Crisis24

GardaWorld Enters into Binding Agreement to Acquire OnSolve Creating the Industry's Most Advanced and Comprehensive Risk Management Offering with Crisis24

Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or "the Company"), an entrepreneurial-minded corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated Risk Management and cash automation solutions announced today that it has entered into an Agreement to Acquire the business of OnSolve, LLC ("OnSolve"), a leading provider of critical event Management, including Risk intelligence, mass communications, incident Management and travel Risk Management solutions to enterprise customers, small and mid-market businesses and government agencies. GardaWorld expects to join OnSolve with its Crisis24 business, a global AI-enhanced platform in integrated Risk Management.
