Ed Harris dirige Bill Murray e Nick Nolte nel thriller The Ploughmen

(Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) L'attore candidato all'Oscar torna dietro la macchina da presa a distanza di sedici anni dall'ultimo film. Edscriverà erà la trasposizione cinematografica del romanzo del 2014 di Kim Zupan, The, con protagonisti Owen Teague,. Le riprese sono previste in Montana nel periodo autunnale e il film è descritto come un 'crimeneo noir'. Amy Madigan e Lilycompleteranno il cast del film, il terzo diretto dadopo il western Appaloosa e il pluripremiato Pollock, debutto alla regia per l'attore nel 2000. Edè conosciuto principalmente come attore candidato a quattro premi Oscar, per i film Apollo 13, The Truman Show, Pollock e The ...

