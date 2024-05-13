Fonte : movieplayer di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Ed Harris dirige Bill Murray e Nick Nolte nel thriller The Ploughmen

Harris dirige

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Ed Harris dirige Bill Murray e Nick Nolte nel thriller The Ploughmen (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) L'attore candidato all'Oscar torna dietro la macchina da presa a distanza di sedici anni dall'ultimo film. Ed Harris scriverà e dirigerà la trasposizione cinematografica del romanzo del 2014 di Kim Zupan, The Ploughmen, con protagonisti Owen Teague, Nick Nolte e Bill Murray. Le riprese sono previste in Montana nel periodo autunnale e il film è descritto come un 'crime thriller neo noir'. Amy Madigan e Lily Harris completeranno il cast del film, il terzo diretto da Harris dopo il western Appaloosa e il pluripremiato Pollock, debutto alla regia per l'attore nel 2000. Ed Harris è conosciuto principalmente come attore candidato a quattro premi Oscar, per i film Apollo 13, The Truman Show, Pollock e The ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti: harris ploughmen

Ed Harris to Direct Nick Nolte, Owen Teague and Bill Murray in ‘The Ploughmen' for Concourse - Ed harris to Direct Nick Nolte, Owen Teague and Bill Murray in ‘The ploughmen' for Concourse - Ed harris - recently seen starring alongside Kristen Stewart in “Love Lies Bleeding” - is getting back behind the camera to direct his own adaptation of Kim Zupan's acclaimed novel “The ploughmen.” ...

‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll To Lead Horror ‘The Cycle’ For Tea Shop; Shudder Pre-Buys US, UK, Australia – Cannes Market - ‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll To Lead Horror ‘The Cycle’ For Tea Shop; Shudder Pre-Buys US, UK, Australia – Cannes Market - Ann Woll is rose to fame as Jessica Hamby in the HBO series True Blood and went on to play Karen Page in Marvel’s Daredevil series. Film credits include roles in Escape Room , Ruby Sparks, and ...

Ed Harris to Direct ‘The Ploughmen’ Starring Nick Nolte, Bill Murray - Ed harris to Direct ‘The ploughmen’ Starring Nick Nolte, Bill Murray - Owen Teague will also star in the adaptation of the Kim Zupan novel, with the package hitting Cannes this week.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.