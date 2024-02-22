FC 24 SBC Destiny Udogie Future Stars

(Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Scopriamo come completare la SBCrilasciata durante l’eventoche permette di ottenere la card in versione Stelle del Futuro del calciatore italiano del Tottenham Anche quest’anno cercheremo, durante tutta la stagione, di tenere traccia di tutte le SBC fornendovi informazioni sui requisiti per completarle, sui premi che si possono ottenere e su alcune delle possibili soluzioni! Ricordiamo che in molti casi è più convienente provare ad utilizzare le carte che si hanno all’interno del proprio club, prendendo spunto dai giocatori utilizzati nelle soluzioni presenti sia in questa guida, sia su FUTBIN,EASYBC o FUT.GG (stessa nazionalità, stesso campionato, stesso ruolo) ma non utilizzando esattamente gli stessi che spesso potrebbero avere un prezzo più elevato, inflazionato dal fatto che ...

