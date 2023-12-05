Godzilla vs Kong straming

Il film Godzilla vs. Kong in streaming legale completo è disponibile in italiano su Prime Video, Itunes, RakutenTv, Google Play, Microsoft Store. Per ogni piattaforma streaming scopri se puoi guardare in abbonamento, noleggio, acquisto con prezzi per la versione SD, HD e 4K e con audio e sottotitoli in italiano (ITA) e inglese (ENG). IN STREAMING SU: ABBONAMENTO NOLEGGIO ACQUISTO IN STREAMING SU: Prime Video Non disponibile 3.99 € (4K, HD, SD) 4.99 € (4K, HD, SD) IN STREAMING SU: Itunes Non disponibile 3.99 € (HD, SD) 4.99 € (HD, SD) IN STREAMING SU: RakutenTv Non disponibile 3.99 € (4K, HD) 7.99 € (4K, HD, SD) IN STREAMING SU: Google Play Non disponibile 3.99 € (4K) 9.99 € (4K) IN STREAMING SU: Microsoft Store Non disponibile 3.99 € (4K, HD, SD) 7.99 € (4K, HD, SD)
Uscirà infatti, Godzilla e Kong - Il nuovo impero , sequel del film del 2021, diretto da Adam Wingard. Si tratterà del 38° film su Godzilla, per il quale il termine universo sembra più adeguato che ...

Da allora, forte del successo del film, è nato il MonsterVerse, una saga che vede come protagonisti il kaiju in questione e King Kong nello stesso universo, con i due che in Godzilla vs. Kong ...

Earlier this week Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire received a brand new trailer, which left some fans conflicted over a scene that depicted the iconic kaiju sprinting through a crystal-studded cavern.
